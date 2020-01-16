Gemma Winter in Coronation Street to get ‘heartbreaking’ news one of her babies is deaf

Gemma and Chesney face a fresh challenge

New Coronation Street mum Gemma Winter will be told that baby Aled is deaf in a new storyline that aims to raise awareness of how a family can cope with the diagnosis.

Gemma (Dolly Rose-Campbell) and Chesney Brown will be left upset when they get the news that little Aled can’t hear.

It will be a fresh challenge for the new parents, who’re trying to get used to life looking after four little ones.

A source told The Sun: “It’s going to be heartbreaking for Gemma and Chesney to realise baby Aled has hearing problems.

“The hope is that the storyline will raise awareness of how a family can cope with the diagnosis.”

Trafford Deaf Children’s Society and Great Ormond Street hospital are said to have advised on the storyline to ensure its accuracy.

A Coronation Street spokesperson confirmed the plot to the paper, describing it as a “very important storyline” and one they hope will “resonate with many parents who have gone through their children being diagnosed with hearing problems”.

Meanwhile, next week in Coronation Street Gemma and the quads face more drama when an arson attack takes place while they’re all sleeping.

While Gemma – who recently had a makeover – gets 40 winks, someone will shove a burning rag through the letterbox and soon the house is ablaze.

Chesney luckily comes home and is astonished to find “PAEDO” daubed on the window and the house on fire.

The young father then must leap into action to save his young family from the flames.

Talking about all the dramas the pair face, Sam Aston, who plays Chesney, said recently: “There will be lots of challenges but having four kids has made them a solid family unit and as long as they always remember that, they should be alright”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.