Coronation Street: Geoff Metcalfe to make a RETURN!

Coronation Street baddie Geoff Metcalfe is to make a return to the cobbles, just weeks after he was sensationally killed off in the soap’s 60th anniversary episodes.

But the twisted magician hasn’t miraculously survived his fall from the roof of number six – instead, he will appear as a figment of Yasmeen’s imagination, as she’s plagued by traumatic memories of the psychological abuse she suffered at her husband’s hands.

Explains Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod: “What we were very keen to do was to reflect the real world experiences that people like Yasmeen go through. When someone escapes their abuser – whether that be through death or divorce or, in some cases people have to literally flee the country – you might think that’s the end, and in fact some people have said that to Yasmeen already. ‘It’s over, gran,’ said Alya.

“In fact, it’s not. The psychological impacts of what happens in these abusive relationships can last forever, and also the practical side of what happened to Yasmeen can last for a long long time as well. We know, for example, that Geoff was embezzling money from her and taking out loans in her name without her knowledge, and a lot of that will come home to roost for Yasmeen in a way that threatens to destabilise her recovery.

“So Geoff’s shadow will remain over her for some time, and we’ll actually see Geoff a couple more times. Fear not, the conspiracy theories on Twitter are not true – he’s not going to come back from the dead for real. But we’ve got some clever dramatic devices that will employ [actor] Ian Bartholomew’s considerable talents.

“Anyone that’s clamouring to see Geoff again, you will get your wish in a clever psychological story for Yasmeen. We wanted to make sure we didn’t go ‘and that’s the end of the movie’ because in reality, these kinds of ordeals go on for a very long time.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Yasmeen. MacLeod has revealed that there will be some lighter moments for the former librarian when she strikes up a friendship with Geoff’s first wife, Elaine (Paula Wilcox).

Elaine was also abused by Geoff, and came to Yasmeen’s rescue by speaking out about her experience in Yasmeen’s recent trial for Geoff’s attempted murder, which ultimately led to the jury allowing Yasmeen to walk free from court.

Adds MacLeod: “Elaine will come to play quite a pivotal role in Yasmeen’s ongoing recovery.

“There will be an odd couple friendship, and thankfully for Yasmeen and for us, it will become quite humorous in places as we see these two survivors of Geoff rubbing along together and trying to make their way in the world as a little double act.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.