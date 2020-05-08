Soap fans aren't happy with Weatherfield police...

Coronation Street fans have watched in horror over recent months as vile Geoff Metcalfe has bullied, abused and controlled his wife, Yasmeen.

But last week saw the storyline take a shocking twist when Yasmeen lashed out at Geoff with a broken wine bottle in self defence as he came at her with a kitchen knife.

Yasmeen is now in police custody, terrified and in shock, while Coronation Street fans saw Geoff regain consciousness in hospital on Wednesday night, playing the victim to perfection.

But while Geoff covers his evil ways by painting Yasmeen as a drunken mess, the police are trying to piece together exactly what happened on the night that Yasmeen left her husband fighting for his life.

As the police question both Yasmeen and Geoff about the details leading up to the attack, forensic experts were seen combing number 6 Coronation Street for evidence.

However, fans aren’t happy with how the police are dealing with the case, claiming they can’t be very good at their jobs if they still haven’t found Geoff’s hidden cameras.

Coronation Street fans know that Geoff has been keeping tabs on his wife at all times thanks to his hidden cameras in the lounge of their house.

The cameras have been giving Geoff a live stream of Yasmeen’s every move direct to his mobile phone, so he can watch her even when he’s not home.

But while it seems bizarre that cleaning fanatic Yasmeen hasn’t ever found the cameras, it is even more shocking that the police combing the couple’s home would also not find them…

Tonight’s Coronation Street will see the drama continue when Alya tries to make people realise that Geoff has been abusing her gran for months.

But while Geoff has got son Tim wrapped around his little finger as he plays the victim, Alya tries to make Sally realise that all is not as it seems with Yasmeen’s attack on Geoff.

Will Sally realise that Alya is telling the truth and reveal Geoff’s true colours?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.