Poor Yasmeen!

Coronation Street fans were left mortified during last night’s episode as evil Geoff continued his dreadful campaign of abuse.

Viewers have been following the storyline of evil Geoff Metcalfe’s abuse of wife Yasmeen (played by Shelley King) for weeks.

And in the latest instalments of the ITV soap, eagle-eyed members of the audience spotted that Geoff may be up to a nasty new trick.

In the first of last night’s episodes, Yasmeen was seen explaining that she had an appointment with the doctor to discuss strange pains in her stomach.

She asked her husband to join her on the trip to the surgery, but he angrily declined – instead heading off to see an escort.

While it seems that Yasmeen is oblivious to the cause of her mystery illness, fans began wondering if it could be the doing of her abuser.

In fact, many took to social media to report that they are convinced Geoff has been poisoning Yasmeen.

“Anyone else think evil Geoff is poisoning Yasmeen. Strange she’s got stomachs cramps. And I wouldn’t put it past him,” one suspicious viewer wrote.

“Is Yasmin being poisoned by Geoff #Corrie,” pondered another, while a third chipped in, “Is he poisoning her?? I wouldn’t put it past him.. We need Gary to go by there with that large spanner he loves to wave about!! #Geoff #Corrie.”

“No doubt Geoff is now poisoning Yasmeen #Corrie,” declared a fourth, while another agreed, “Oh no, I bet Geoff is poisoning Yasmeen now…#Corrie.”

Other fans were heartbroken to continue witnessing the hard to watch story.

“Absolutely heartbreaking to see how much of a spell Geoff has Yasmeen under #Corrie,” said one.

“HATE HATE HATE GEOFF Yasmeen is so precious,” penned a second.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.