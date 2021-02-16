Coronation Street villain Geoff is up to his old tricks...

Coronation Street favourite Yasmeen Metcalfe will have her world turned upside down once again by Geoff next week when she makes a sickening discovery.

Having just started to piece her life back together following Geoff’s demise, Yasmeen (Shelley King) will find herself in more trouble because of Geoff when Alya discovers a pile of unopened final demand letters.

The discovery is set to send Yasmeen into a spin as she’s reminded of all the vile things that Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) subjected her to when he was alive.

However, the reminders of Geoff are only the start of her problems.

As Alya opens the pile of letters, it quickly becomes clear that her gran’s finances are in more trouble than anyone could have imagined.

When Alya turns to Imran for advice, she is stunned to discover that Yasmeen still hasn’t paid her legal fees.

With her debts mounting up thanks to Geoff, Yasmeen agrees to make an appointment to see the bank manager.

Drowning in debt

Trying to think of a solution to get her gran out of her money problems, Alya suggests Yasmeen sells the community centre.

But when Yasmeen flatly refuses, they are forced to think of another option and try and find some jewellery to sell instead.

However, things only get worse when bailiffs turn up at the door.

Alya desperately tries to make them see that the debt isn’t Yasmeen’s, but after Geoff bullied her into signing all sorts of paperwork while he was still alive, the loans are in her name.

Geoff might be six feet under, but his abusive and controlling ways are far from over, and it seems Yasmeen is set to be tormented by him for years to come.

Another blow by Geoff

With crippling debt hanging over her, Yasmeen is convinced that things couldn’t get any worse – only for Geoff to strike again.

Trouble erupts when Geoff’s will is read and it is revealed that Tim now owns half of No 6 and quarter of Speed Daal.

Tim’s shocked at the predicament that his dad has dumped on him, and how will Yasmeen react when she discovers more bad news?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.