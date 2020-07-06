Trending:

Geoff’s SICKENING plan against Yasmeen leaves Coronation Street in disbelief next week

Geoff's up to his old tricks in next week's Coronation Street, but what sickening plan has he got up his sleeve for Yasmeen this time?

Geoff Metcalfe’s coercive behaviour takes a sinister new twist in next week’s Coronation Street when he tells the police that he would like to retract his statement against wife Yasmeen.

But what is he up to?

Coronation Street fans will know that Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) has been abusing wife Yasmeen (Shelley King) for the last year.

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir pleads not guilty!

Yasmeen is facing a long stint in prison after being charged with attempted murder (Picture: ITV)

His shocking manipulation and control over his wife has left soap fans sickened, and it all came to a head when Yasmeen lashed out at Geoff in self-defence and ended up in prison for attempted murder.

Coronation Street viewers have watched, fuming, as Geoff has played the victim to perfection.

The truth is out…

But thankfully more recently the truth about what was going on behind the doors of number 6 has emerged.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim Metcalfe chucks his dad out!

Geoff has been playing the victim since Yasmeen’s attack (Picture: ITV)

Thanks to Yasmeen’s granddaughter, Alya, Yasmeen has realised she is the victim in all of this, and gave a not guilty plea to the court during her hearing.

But as Yasmeen now faces the fight of her life as she prepares to persuade the court that she is the innocent party, Geoff has had a change of tact and next week sees a new twist in the storyline.

Geoff’s new plan 

As Geoff’s mission to manipulate Yasmeen further continues, he heads to the police station.

The official ITV website for Coronation Street states: “Geoff calls at the station and explains that he’d like to retract his statement and drop all charges against Yasmeen.”

Yasmeen in court Paula Coronation Street ITV

Alya helped Yasmeen admit that Geoff had been abusing her (Picture: ITV)

But why has Geoff decided to do a U-Turn now? What is he planning?

As the new development leaves Alya and Ryan suspicious of Geoff’s games, Tim and Faye are also surprised at the sudden turn of events.

But that’s not the end of Geoff’s twisted plan…

Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff Metcalfe visits Yasmeen in prison?

Geoff has got a sick new plan up his sleeve (Picture: ITV)

“Meanwhile, Yasmeen is given a phone in prison.

“Having got hold of her number and in a bid to manipulate her further, Geoff calls Yasmeen. But how will she react?”

Will Geoff manage to worm his way back to controlling Yasmeen once again?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV. 

