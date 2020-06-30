Coronation Street’s Georgia Taylor opens up about heartbreaking storyline

Georgia caught up with Lorraine to discuss the future of Toyah and Imran...

Coronation Street has been filled with emotional scenes, after Oliver was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease last night.

Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby have watched their son’s deteriorating health over the past few months as he has suffered seizures and faced numerous trips to hospital.

Meanwhile, Leanne’s step-sister Toyah is keen to foster a child with partner Imran and the pair were finally given their date to face the fostering panel last night.

Toyah actress Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah, appeared on Lorraine this morning to discuss the storyline, and what’s coming up next.

She revealed, “Leanne is going through the most horrendous time with the diagnosis, meanwhile, Toyah and Imran are quite far along in becoming foster parents.”

But it hasn’t been easy, as Georgia admitted Toyah feels guilty for wanting to foster and tries to manage Leanne’s heartbreak.

Family heartache

Georgia added, “Toyah feels it’s an insensitive thing to do at this time when her sister is about to lose her own child, it’s really heartbreaking.

“When we’re in times of trauma and we’re distressed, we lash out at the people we’re closest to because it’s safe.”

As well as this, viewers will soon see the love between Toyah and Imran cemented.

Georgia teased, “The characters have been together for a long time, but a lot of that time we haven’t been together on screen.”

Imran was involved with Yasmeen’s coercive control storyline, whilst Toyah focused on Leanne, but upcoming scenes will see them growing closer.

Working with the best

Georgia also credited Leanne actress Jane Danson for pulling her back into the soap after a 13 year break.

She revealed, “I’ve always said Jane was the biggest pull for me coming back.

“If she wasn’t in the show, I don’t know if I would have felt comfortable coming back, but I knew that I had my friend.

“She is a fantastic actress and you want to be working with the best.”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.