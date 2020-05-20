This Coronation Street legend is set to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice

Could Catherine Tyldesley be teaming up with Keith Lemon?

Holly Willoughby left Celebrity Juice fans gutted recently when it was confirmed she was leaving her role as team captain on the hilarious ITV panel show.

This Morning presenter Holly joined her long-time co-star Keith Lemon for her final appearance on the show via video link last week as the Celebrity Juice team continued to air the programme in lockdown.

Now, it has been reported that former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley is set to fill Holly’s shoes.

A source revealed that Catherine, who played Eva Price on the cobbles, is keen to take on the coveted showbiz job.

The insider told The Sun, “Cath is brilliant fun, naturally very sharp and witty, and already has chemistry with Keith as they’re pals.

“She’s also got a girl next door appeal, much like Holly.

“Producers have got a short list of around eight stars, and Cath is very much up. For her part, she has told pals she would be up for it.”

This comes after it was revealed that bookies Ladbrokes are offering odds of 4/1 on former Coronation Street star and Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan joining the Celebrity Juice ranks.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told Mirror Online, “Michelle Keegan’s no stranger to Celebrity Juice and she could soon become a permanent fixture if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Other famous faces predicted to be in the running for the opportunity are Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt and loveable Essex presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Mum-of-three Holly wished her replacement the best of luck when she announced her Celeb Juice departure on social medial.

In an emotional message, she said, “I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching…

“We’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support.

“It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person… whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedy’s finest… @keithlemon.”

Main: Getty images