Have fans just predicted the next big storyline heading for Coronation Street?

Coronation Street viewers are convinced there is heartache heading for the cobbles after Oliver Battersby appeared to be unwell at his own birthday party.

The latest episode of Coronation Street saw Oliver celebrate his birthday with his family all around him.

But while Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby gathered their nearest and dearest to mark Oliver’s latest milestone, the little boy himself couldn’t have even less fussed about the bash going on around him.

Not only did he seem to nap for a lot of his own party, but he was also seen suffering from a horrendous cough.

But while some fans were worried about the germs he was spreading as he coughed on his birthday cake, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed this could be the start of a huge new storyline for the soap…

Last year Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod hinted that the soap would be taking on a huge storyline in 2020 that would effect a number of different families on the cobbles…

“Something will happen that has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show,” he teased.

“Something horrific occurs that draws in a few different clans on the Street, and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with.”

After taking on board what Iain said last year, fans have guessed that perhaps there is something wrong with little Oliver’s health, and with him being part of the Battersby, Platt and also McDonald family, a storyline with Oliver would certainly draw many of Weatherfield’s most iconic families into the drama.

Iain also went on to hint that his huge storyline that he has been planning also ultimately leads to Liz McDonald’s departure from the cobbles after it was announced last year that actress Beverly Callard, who plays the Coronation Street favourite, has quit her role.

“The idea is that Liz attempts to do something heroic for her son as a result of this story I’m hinting at for Steve and Tracy.

“Her efforts probably go slightly wrong in a way that will corrupt her relationship with Steve and ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.