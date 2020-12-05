There's something fishy going on in Weatherfield...

Coronation Street villain Ray Crosby is up to his old tricks once again in the run up to Christmas when one of his colleagues mysteriously vanishes.

With the residents desperate to stop Ray bulldozing their street, they’re about to prove next week that they’ll go to great lengths to protect their home.

But while Ray might be forced to put his plans on hold when the residents team up against him, that doesn’t mean he’s about to put his redevelopment dreams on the back burner.

Gary has a change of heart

With Debbie still on board to help Ray, she tries to persuade Gary Windass to reconsider his plans to sell Underworld.

But Gary is adamant that he won’t sell to Ray, refusing to do business after Ray attacks Faye next week.

Debbie is frustrated that Ray’s ruined their plan, and it looks like the residents might be winning the battle after all.

However, when Gary heads off with David and Abi to track down Colin, the waterboard engineer who was bribed by Ray to cause the sinkhole, the trio make an alarming discovery.

They are shocked when Colin is nowhere to be found and that he’s vanished into thin air.

Ray is smug when they come home empty handed… but what has Ray done with poor Colin?

Debbie hatches a new plan

Eventually Debbie realises that working against the locals isn’t helping them and she comes up with a new approach.

However, when Ray sees what she has done he is furious with her for failing to consult him first and the pair have an almighty row.

Is Debbie doesn’t play her cards right, could she be the next person to go missing?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.