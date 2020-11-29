Alya's life is in danger when Geoff vows to get the ultimate revenge...

Coronation Street will celebrate its 60th anniversary of being on our screens with a heart-stopping new twist in Geoff Metcalfe’s storyline.

Fans have watched in horror over the past year as Geoff’s (Ian Bartholomew) terrifying coercive abuse landed wife Yasmeen (Shelley King) in jail on an attempted murder charge after she lashed out in self defence.

But Geoff’s evil ways didn’t end there, while Yasmeen has been waiting for her trial to begin, Geoff has set his sights on making her granddaughter, Alya’s, life a living nightmare instead.

Geoff’s biggest plan yet

However, the anniversary episodes will see Geoff’s bullying ways come to a head when Yasmeen’s trial comes to a close and a verdict is reached.

While it’s being kept tightly under wraps whether Yasmeen will be found guilty or not, the verdict tips Geoff over the edge nonetheless.

As the result of Yasmeen’s trial spreads around the street, Geoff decides it’s time to get the ultimate revenge on Alya and her family.

After cornering her at Speed Daal, Geoff’s sickening ways are revealed once again as he attacks Alya, leaving her shaken to the core.

Playing with fire

However, it is only when he gets back to number 6 that his true intentions are revealed.

Covering the house in lighter fluid, Geoff sets about setting the home he shared with Yasmeen on fire.

But, when Alya follows him into the house, she soon finds herself caught up in the inferno.

The pair end up having a rooftop standoff, but when their fight gets out of control, will either one of them make it out alive?

The following day Cathy, Ryan, Tim and Sally are speechless when they take in the devastating scene at number 6.

But what will they find?

And what really happened the night that Geoff fought to get the ultimate revenge?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.