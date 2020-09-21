Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew on Geoff’s exit: ‘It won’t end well’

The walls are closing in on evil Geoff...

Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew has spoken out about his eventual exit from the soap as the net closes in on abusive Geoff Metcalfe.

Fans of the soap will know that Geoff has been abusing and tormenting wife Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) since the start of their relationship.

After years of torment, Yasmeen lashed out at Geoff in self defence and she is now awaiting trial for his attempted murder in prison.

At first Geoff did a brilliant job at painting himself as the victim, however, the scales are starting to fall from everyone’s eyes.

Even Geoff’s son, Tim, has realised his dad’s true colours… and as Ian points out, without Tim on his team, Geoff has little left.

Time is running out for Geoff

Speaking to Inside Soap about his inevitable comeuppance and eventual exit from the soap, Ian admitted things don’t look good for his character.

“Now that Tim is in the picture, I think we have to view this as the beginning of the end for Geoff,” admitted Ian, who has played the cobbles villain since March 2018.

“The more out of control he feels, the less in control he behaves – and I don’t think it will end well, whatever happens.

“We love to hate a baddie, and see someone like Geoff get his comeuppance, so I suspect that he will.

“Let’s be honest – Geoff isa going to get it!”

Geoff’s currently clashing with Yasmeen’s granddaughter, Alya, but he will soon get himself another enemy.

This week sees Daniel find himself on the wrong side of Geoff when he steals some cash from him.

Daniel secretly gives the money to Nicky, hoping it will help her find a new career – but has he just landed himself in a whole world of trouble?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.