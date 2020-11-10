Coronation Street in pictures: 5 spoilers not to be missed next week

Coronation Street spoilers heading to our screens next week...

Coronation Street sees Peter end up in hospital next week after a shocking attack causes him to fall off the wagon.

Also, Sarah and Adam get set up on a blind date, while Craig finds himself in Ray’s bad books.

Here is a round up of the five biggest stories in next week’s Coronation Street…

1. Shock attack causes Peter to relapse

Peter is approached by a thug wanting a lift in his cab, but when he refuses the thug gives him a beating.

Covered in blood, Peter leans against a wall and realises the man has stolen his taxi.

A passerby called Barry calls the police.

He offers a shaken Peter his hip flask and Peter struggles to fight his demons.

Eventually Peter gives in and drinks the whisky.

Abi realises that Peter has fallen off the wagon and confronts him.

Peter assures her it was a one off, but she’s not convinced.

Later in the week, Jenny and Johnny find Peter in the bar, barely conscious.

The pair rush him to hospital.

Peter wakes in hospital to find Carla (Alison King) by his side and tells her that he loves her.

Will she help him fight his drinking demons?

2. Ray blackmails Craig

Craig finds some plans on Ray’s desk and realises that he is planning to destroy Coronation Street.

Craig does some digging and Ray soon realises Craig is on to him, so tries to blackmail him for his silence.

When Ray threatens to get Craig sacked from the police, what will Craig do?

3. Leanne begs Steve to change his mind

Leanne is shocked when Imran tells her she needs Steve on side if she wants her appeal to work.

Can she persuade Steve to change his mind?

4. Sarah and Adam reunite?

Carla plays cupid by inviting Sarah and Adam for lunch at a hotel.

The pair are shocked to find they have been set up.

Carla hints that she has a room booked upstairs at the hotel, is this the moment Sarah and Adam will reunite?

5. Todd causes more trouble for Paul and Billy

Todd causes trouble when he swaps Paul’s orders at work when he’s not looking.

Paul ends up getting the sack from the factory, but when Todd persuades Sarah to change her mind and re-hire Paul, he is grateful, oblivious that it was Todd’s fault he lost his job in the first place.

Later Todd invites himself round to Paul’s and persuades him to dress up in Billy’s priest robes.

Billy walks in and isn’t impressed. Is Todd’s plan to split the pair up starting to work?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.