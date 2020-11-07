Coronation Street in pictures: 5 spoilers not to be missed next week

Coronation Street twists heading to our screens next week...

Coronation Street sees Steve and Leanne’s world come crashing down when the judge makes a devastating decision about Oliver’s future.

Meanwhile, Adam has got his eye on a new romance.

Here is a round up of the five biggest stories in next week’s Coronation Street…

1. Heartbroken Leanne makes a move on Steve

Oliver’s court hearing gets under way and Leanne and Steve are there to get their voices heard.

However, the pair are devastated when Dr Howarth tells the court that in her view, it would be an act of kindness to switch off Oliver’s life support.

After a long day in court, Leanne knocks back the wine, and is soon hitting on Steve.

Are her drunken feelings reciprocated? And what will Tracy say when she finds out?

2. Oliver’s court verdict

The day of the court verdict arrives, and everyone waits anxiously to hear what the judge will decide.

Steve and Leanne are shattered when the judge concludes that it would be in Oliver’s best interests if his life support was switched off.

Leanne wants to launch an appeal, and Steve reluctantly stands by her decision. But is it what he really wants?

Later a heartbroken Steve is honest with Leanne and tells her that he believes it is time for them to let Oliver go, leaving her shattered.

3. New romance for Adam

Adam sets his sights on Alina next week, but Sarah is far from happy to see him moving on.

She launches a tirade of abuse at him outside the factory, just as a potential new client arrives.

Has she just lost them a huge new order?

4. Paul makes trouble for Billy

Billy is annoyed when Todd gets a job at the factory, and the pair clash on a work night out.

With Paul’s dislike for Todd growing by the minute, he is soon knocking back the wine.

Meanwhile, Billy is thrilled when the bishop arrives to offer him the job of archdeacon.

But when drunk Paul gets home and shows Billy up, will Billy lose his new job before he’s even started?

5. Sean and Michael team up

Sean and Michael go to a sales seminar in Manchester and are thrilled when they acquire the rights to selling a brand new range of beauty products.

Is this the fresh start that Sean has been looking for?

And will Sean and Michael make a good partnership?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.