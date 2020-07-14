Coronation Street to JUMP FORWARD in time from next week – here’s why

Things are going to be a little different in Weatherfield...

Next week’s Coronation Street will see the first complete episodes filmed after lockdown shown on our screens.

Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans have noticed that episodes have been a mix of scenes filmed before social distancing measures were put in place at the ITV studios thanks to coronavirus, and some that had been filmed using the new 2 metre distancing rules.

The half and half episodes have resulted in some unavoidable continuity errors where characters look different from one scene to the next.

Fans have spotted various characters sporting longer hair just seconds after looking smart, or on other scenes facial hair has mysteriously grown in record time, or characters have developed a suntan.

Coronation Street gets a new look

However, these funny errors will soon be a thing of the past because from Friday 24th July Coronation Street will air the full post lockdown episode.

But not only will the whole episode show actors social distancing, coronavirus will also be referenced for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Until now there has been no mention of the virus, but from next week there will be subtle mentions on screen as Weatherfield jumps from a time pre coronavirus to seeing Coronation Street residents emerging from lockdown.

Brian’s taken government advice

Next week’s storylines see Brian and Gary having a conversation in the Kabin about Roman coins being found in Beacon Woods.

Gary is worried about Brian digging around where Rick Neelan is buried… terrified he is going to unearth his killer secret.

But around the shop fans will be able to see social distancing markers and one way arrows, bringing our new way of life onto our screens.

But social distancing is the last thing on Gary’s mind when he tries to convince Brian not to go to the woods to dig up coins.

However, later on Brian spots Gary putting a shovel into the boot of his car and is convinced he is going after the coins himself.

Little does he know Gary is more concerned about moving Rick’s body to a better hiding place.

Feeling angry that he has been duped, Brian and Bernie follow Gary into the woods.

But will they unearth his killer secret?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.