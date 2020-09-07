Katie McGlynn has been showing off her gorgeous new hair...

Former Coronation Street favourite Katie McGlynn, better known to soap fans as tragic Sinead Tinker, has impressed fans with a surprising new look.

The actress, who left the soap back in October last year, took to social media to share her hair transformation.

Despite usually sporting long blonde locks, Katie has been trying out a new shade in her hair and slowly turning it grey.

But after a few weeks of slowly transitioning from one colour to the other, Katie posted a picture of her with completely grey hair on Instagram.

Fans were loving her new look and quickly commented on the picture, telling Katie how much it suited her.

One fan said: “I love this colour on you.”

While another commented: “Love, love, love this colour.”

A third said: “Wow, loving your new hair colour, beautiful.”

Along with the image of her new hair, Katie wrote: “Feelin’ myself fading into grey #greyhair #hairlove” before tagging in the hair salon where she had been to have her hair coloured.

A new role

While Katie won’t be reprising her role of Sinead after she tragically lost her battle with cervical cancer last year, the actress will be back on our screens in a new role.

Katie and another former Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh, will both appear in the fourth series of BBC One drama, The Syndicate.

She told OK Magazine that she had always wanted to work with The Syndicate creator, Kay Mellor…

“I was so nervous because I’d only played Sinead for seven years, but Kay was lovely and put me at ease.”

It has been reported that Katie will play a rough around the edges character, who is very different to sweet Sinead.

Katie added: “My character is a single mum and she hasn’t got a lot of money. She’s completely different to Sinead, which I love.”

Each series of The Syndicate follows members of a betting syndicate and takes place in different areas.

Series one was set in a Leeds supermarket, series two was in a hospital in Bradford, while the third was set in a stately home in Scarborough.

Filming for The Syndicate is expected to start later this year.