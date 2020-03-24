Did Ken Barlow just swear at Norris?

Coronation Street fans did a double take on Monday night when it appeared that Weatherfield legend Ken Barlow (William Roache) swore.

Ken was attempting to cheer up Norris Cole (Malcom Hebden), who hasn’t been himself since moving into retirement village, Stillwaters.

Norris and Ken are now both residents of the luxury living retirement complex, but it seems Norris isn’t a fan.

Ken has encouraged Norris to be honest about his opinion of the place, and to open up to Freda about it.

However Norris revealed that Freda loves Stillwaters, to which Ken apparently replied, “you think it’s a load of b****ks”.

Fans were shocked by this, with many taking to Twitter to comment on Ken’s supposed potty mouth.

One wrote, “noooooooo did ken barlow just say B***KS”

Another added, “sorry ken, wha- what did you just say ?? #coronationstreet #corrie”

A third wrote, “Ken Barlow casually saying bollacks in corrie…. #Coronationstreet #Corrie #KenBarlow”

And a fourth joked, “That’s it. The country going into lockdown and Ken Barlow swearing in Corrie has done me. #corrie”

However, Corrie was quick to clear this up, taking to Twitter to reassure fans that Ken had joked about Jackson Pollocks.

This would make sense, given the fact they’d just done an art class where they looked at the famous painter!

During the class, Norris called Ken a “swot” and had joked around whilst it seemed Ken was quite a fan of it.

Fans have also been praising the new dynamic between Ken and Norris since joining Stillwaters, with many enjoying the comedy after so many dark storylines.

The comic relief was definitely needed after the Prime Minister’s coronavirus update, urging people to stay at home.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday 30th March.