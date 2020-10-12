Is Eileen's house being haunted by the ghost of Phelan?

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Mary Taylor convinced notorious Weatherfield killer Pat Phelan has returned to the cobbles as a ghost.

Coronation Street fans will know that Phelan’s reign of terror came to an end when he was killed by Anna Windass back in June 2018.

Phelan cemented his place as one of Coronation Street’s best villains of all time after he took Andy Carver hostage, before forcing him to shoot Vinny Ashford dead.

After holding Andy hostage for months, Phelan eventually killed him and dumped his body in a lake.

Phelan is also responsible for the deaths of cobbles residents, Luke Britton and Michael Rodwell.

Is Phelan back?

Next week, Mary hears noises upstairs at Eileen’s house, and is convinced that it is the ghost of Phelan is haunting the Grimshaw’s house.

Deciding that she needs to take action, Mary asks local vicar Billy Mayhew to perform an exorcism.

But the pair are left stunned when Todd comes down the stairs, having been hiding in the attic at Eileen’s house.

Todd comes out of hiding

Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy has revealed this is a scene not to be missed…

“It’s an absolute gem of a scene. When I read it, I literally squeaked!

“Patti is just fabulous as Mary. It’s a brilliant scene because it goes from high comedy to absolute drama.

“It is Corrie perfectly, there are very few shows where you get to play comedy and drama in the same show, let alone the same scene.

“It was an absolute joy.”

Billy and Todd reunited

Coronation Street fans will remember that Todd and Billy were in a relationship before Todd’s exit, but how will the pair feel coming face-to-face after all this time?

“To have Todd walking down the stairs after three years, it’s like being smacked in the face,” continues Daniel.

“It’s disbelief at first and he is wondering if he is seeing things.

“Then there is the realisation and absolute mixture of emotion from anger to being pleased that Todd isn’t dead.

“Billy doesn’t know what to think at that moment.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.