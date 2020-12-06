It's a celebrity line up like no other...

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will see some very famous faces from the world of television join the celebrity line up for a Christmas special.

The festive episodes, due to air on Boxing Day and the following day, will see Kym Marsh try her luck at winning a million for charity.

Kym is better known to soap fans as former Coronation Street favourite Michelle Connor and also for presenting Morning Live on BBC1 with Gethin Jones.

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has also been announced as one of the celebrity contestants who will be joining host Jeremy Clarkson on the quiz show.

Other famous faces hoping to raise money for their chosen charities are Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan, actress Ronni Ancona and Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

Winning for charity

Whether any of the five celebrities manage to make to the million pound jackpot is being kept well under wraps until the show is aired.

But host Jeremy has promised there will be all the usual Who Wants To Be A Millionaire tension that we know and love.

He said: “We have a great line-up of celebrities for these two special episodes. Even I had heard of most of them.

“There was Prue Leith who was so warm and wonderful and great fun, and Piers Morgan, who was… also on the show.

“Without giving too much away, there was some skilful game playing, some wild stabs in the dark and some moments of toe-curling embarrassment.

“So why not grab a mince pie, put your feet up and tune in!”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Specials air on Boxing Day ay 9.30pm and on December 27th at 9.15pm on ITV.