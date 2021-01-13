The Masked Singer fans are convinced Kym could be Harlequin...

The Masked Singer has been keeping fans guessing which famous faces are hiding behind the elaborate costumes for weeks now… but could Kym Marsh be Harlequin?

The former Coronation Street actress has addressed the rumours that she could be one of the mystery celebrities on the show in her weekly OK Magazine column.

Of course, Kym is no stranger to singing on stage, having found fame with band Hear’Say on reality TV show Popstars back in 2001.

Kym then went on to cement her place in the hearts of the nation by playing Coronation Street’s Michelle Connor for 13 years.

Is Kym behind the Harlequin mask?

Kym said: “People keep asking me, but I’m not Harlequin on The Masked Singer.

“I haven’t watched the show. I don’t really have time to watch telly, and when I do watch it, it tends to be on catch-up.

“I keep saying it’s not me and everyone says, ‘That’s what someone who is on the show would say.’ But it really isn’t!”

Other famous names that have been linked to Harlequin are Tracy Chapman, Scarlett Moffat, Gabrielle and Beverley Knight.

So far Sophie Ellis Bextor has been unmasked as Alien, former Spice Girl Mel B was revealed as Seahorse and last weekend saw Martine McCutcheon uncovered as Swan.

Kym isn’t the only celebrity who has been linked to the show, with rumours about the other contestants also doing the rounds on social media.

Fans of The Masked Singer are convinced that Aston Merrygold or Olly Murs could be Robin, while Sir Lenny Henry has been linked to Blob.

Stacey Solomon has also been forced to address rumours that she is Sausage… but are these stars telling the truth?

Or are they all just trying to throw us off the scent?

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday evenings at 7pm on ITV.