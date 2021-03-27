Bill Roache, who plays the legendary Ken Barlow, has had to bow out of filming due to ill health...

Coronation Street star Bill Roache has reportedly been temporarily written out of the ITV soap as the legendary Ken Barlow.

According to The Sun Bill, who holds the world record for being the longest continuous actor in a drama, has asked bosses for time off after becoming unwell.

A source allegedly told the paper that Bill was reluctant to take time off from filming… “For Bill to take time off is extremely unusual.

“He loves work and he’s as passionate about being on Coronation Street as ever, but he realised he had to listen to his own body.

“The reason he’s been able to work for so long and so passionately is he’s always looked after himself, and he still does, so he’ll be back as soon as it makes sense.”

Summer return

But there is good news for Coronation Street fans because Bill plans to return to his role later this year…

“They already have ideas how they would like to bring Ken back later this summer,” the Sun’s source continued.

“Everyone will be pleased to see him, along with the rest of the cast back together in the same place.”

Cast reduction

Bill’s temporary departure from the soap coincides with many other actors taking a break from filming due to the current Covid situation.

Many of the older cast members have taken a break or reduced their filming schedules hugely including Barbara Knox (Rita), Sue Nicholls (Audrey) and David Neilson (Roy).

It has been reported that Coronation Street writers had to quickly come up with an exit storyline for Ken that would keep him away from the soap for some time.

Viewers will know that Ken is currently supporting his son, Peter, as he battles a life-threatening alcohol addiction.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.