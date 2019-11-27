This Coronation Street legend facing DOUBLE TRAGEDY

Roy faces losing his family before he ever gets to know them

Coronation Street legend Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is facing the double tragedy of losing his long lost brother Richard… and losing any chance of building a relationship with his niece Nina (Mollie Gallagher).

In desperate scenes to air tonight, Roy goes to see Richard (former Watching star Paul Bown) and is upset and sickened to see that Richard is looking even worse than before.

Roy wonders how long he has left with the brother he never knew he had.

And, to make matters even worse, Nina is blaming Roy for the sudden deterioration in her dad’s health.

Roy tells Carla (Alison King) that he wants to be there for Nina when the inevitable happens and Richard passes away. He tells Carla he wants to be there for Nina and to look after her.

But it seems highly unlikely Nina will want any help from Roy. Their fragile relationship hits a new low this evening when Roy returns to Richard’s flat to help out. Trying to be caring and thoughtful, Roy offers to move Richard’s air condenser with Nina.

However, she refuses to let Roy help and, in a further horrible twist, she ends up injuring herself.

Roy is crushed by the turn of events. He feels terrible that Nina is so hostile towards him. It looks like Roy is facing a situation that when Richard departs, his niece won’t want anything to do with him.

But Roy doesn’t seem to have got the message from Nina that she wants him to back off. Although Roy has good intentions at heart, he makes a further blunder when he calls adult social services and requests they look at Richard’s situation again. When Nina finds out, she blasts Roy!

Meanwhile, also this evening in Coronation Street Billy tells Paul he’s made an appointment for him to speak with a counsellor at a sexual abuse charity and Fiz and Tyrone’s woes continue over Hope.

Fiz is at the end of her tether when she discovers a lighter in Hope’s doll. Angry at Hope’s behaviour, she smashes her tablet up.

Coronation Street is on tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Main image: Getty Images