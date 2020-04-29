Could Coronation Street's Beverley Callard be heading to the Australian jungle?

It has been hinted that Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard could be swapping drinks in The Rovers for bush tucker trials as she reportedly becomes the first star to sign up for the new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

As always at this time of year, there have been rumours circulating about who might be heading to the other side of the world to try their hand at jungle life.

Last year’s winner of the series was former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, but could Beverley make it two years in a row that a soap star wins the jungle crown?

The actress, who has played Weatherfield’s legendary Liz McDonald since 1989, recently left the soap to try her hand at something new and, according to The Mirror, her new venture is signing up for I’m A Celebrity.

The newspaper has reported that a few stars have been in virtual talks for the new series, which is set to hit our screens in November.

It has also been claimed that ITV is still hopeful that the series can go ahead despite the fact we are currently in lockdown thanks to coronavirus.

With the new series due to start in November, it has been revealed that there are hopes that social distancing rules might have been lifted by then.

A source told the publication: “Everyone was thrilled when Beverley said yes, she is such a well-loved face.”

It has also been suggested that The One Show presenter Matt Baker could be heading to the jungle, along with ex footballer John Barnes.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.