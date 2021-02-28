Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs dies aged 85

The star was best known for playing Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs has sadly passed away after battling a long illness.

News of Johnny’s passing was announced today in a statement by his children.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

Playing Mike Baldwin

The actor appeared in a staggering 2,349 episodes of Coronation Street as lothario Mike Baldwin.

He joined the soap in 1976 and was caught up in some of the biggest storylines, before departing the cobbles in April 2006.

Feud with Ken Barlow

Mike infamously had an on-going feud with neighbour Ken Barlow after it was revealed that Mike had been having a fling with Deirdre Barlow while she was still married to Ken.

The storyline was so huge that it was even reported in national newspapers.

The episode when Deirdre ended things with Mike and reunited with Ken was the soap’s highest rated episode at the time.

Fans were so invested in the love triangle that the news was announced on the scoreboard during a Manchester United v Arsenal match at Old Trafford with the words ‘Ken and Deirdre reunited. Ken 1 – Mike 0’.

Johnny eventually left Coronation Street after 30 years as his character was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

After a long-running storyline focusing on Mike’s ailing heath, the character was eventually killed off.

Mike fittingly spent his last moments in the arms of Ken Barlow.

Mike’s legacy still continues in Coronation Street today, with his son, Adam Barlow, still very much a part of life on the cobbles.