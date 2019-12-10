First pictures of Coronation Street legend as an angel in Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special

It's Kevin Kennedy as an angel! (Well, a trainee angel!)

The BBC has released the first pictures of Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy, aka Curly Watts, in the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special!

The snaps show Kevin, who starred as loveable Curly in Coronation Street from 1983 to 2003, playing a character called Clyde. But Clyde is no ordinary Clyde – he turns out to be an angel in the Christmas Day episode of Mrs Brown, which is called A Wonderful Mammy and will be screened at 10.30pm.

Talking about how the Christmas special pays homage to the classic 1946 movie It’s a Wonderful Life and Kevin’s role, Mrs Brown star Brendan O’Carroll told us: “It’s a lovely, funny and warm story called A Wonderful Mammy.

“Agnes is having a terrible day where everybody annoys her. Later, while waiting on a drink in Foley’s Bar, Agnes voices out loud that she wishes she’d never been born.

“Clyde, an angel-in-training eager to get his wings – who’s played by Kevin Kennedy, AKA Curly Watts in Coronation Street – overhears and says he can show her what that would be like!”

The newly released pictures show Kevin having a great time making Mrs Brown.

Kevin was a big fan favourite during his time on Corrie, where his character memorably married Raquel Wolstenhulme (played by Sarah Lancashire). Sadly Curly and Raquel didn’t work out.

The hugely popular star has also had roles in Doctors, Blue Murder and Holby City. Mrs Brown’s Boys returns to BBC1 on Christmas Day and a second special will be shown on New Year’s Day.

Main picture: Getty images