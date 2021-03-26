Coronation Street legend Kym Marsh would ‘definitely’ like to return as Michelle one day

As she takes on a new role in BBC1's The Syndicate, Kym Marsh reveals she still misses Coronation Street...

Kym Marsh has admitted she misses being in Coronation Street and that she will “definitely” be back one day.

The hugely popular star, who played Michelle Connor in the ITV soap, stars in the new series of Kay Mellor’s The Syndicate, which starts on BBC1 on Tuesday. She plays Donna, the mother of Keeley (Katherine Rose Morley), who’s part of a syndicate that scoops £27 million on the lottery.

Quitting her role as Weatherfield’s Michelle in 2019 after 13 years, Kym has since turned her hand to presenting and can currently be seen hosting BBC magazine show Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones.

Kym admitted to being apprehensive about leaving Coronation Street to embark on new projects.

“I had loads of reservations about leaving Coronation Street,” she told whatsontv.co.uk. “You sit there and think: ‘Am I mad!?’ But, at the same time, if you’ve got something that you want to do, you have a little bit of an ambition and you want to go and try other things, you’ve GOT to do it. And I feel very grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had since.”

But it seems Coronation Street – and the character of Michelle – still have a place in her heart.

“Obviously, I DO miss Coronation Street,” said Kym. “I still keep in touch with everybody there and when I left I did say it wouldn’t be the end of Michelle. They did leave the door open for me and I would like to think that I would go back at some point. When, who knows? But one day, definitely.”

The Syndicate Season 4 starts on Tuesday March 30 at 9pm on BBC1.