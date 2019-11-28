This Coronation Street legend heading to the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special!

Curly actor is playing an angel!

Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy, known to millions of Corrie fans as Curly Watts, will star in this year’s Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Day special.

Mrs Brown Boy’s star Brendan O’Carroll, aka Mammy Agnes Brown, has revealed that the former Coronation Street actor has a key role in the first of two specials to go out over the festive period.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Brendan said that 58-year-old Kevin will turn up as an angel.

“The Christmas Day one is called It’s a Wonderful Mammy and Agnes is in Foley’s after having a row with Winnie, Cathy and her daughter in law and she is fed up with them all.

“She says to herself, ‘Do you wish you weren’t here’ and an angel appears beside her in the form of Kevin Kennedy and he helps her with that and shows her what life would be like if she wasn’t there.

“If you have seen It’s a Wonderful Life’ you will know that everybody’s life is devastated, well everyone’s life is bloody fantastic without her.”

Kevin’s angel character is called Clyde and he is clearly going to play a big part in Mrs Brown’s Boys this Christmas.

Kevin recently sparked speculation that he might return to Coronation Street as Curly when he posted a picture of the Corrie studios in Salford.

He captioned the picture: “I wonder what goes on here?”

No doubt fans would love to see Kevin back as Curly, who was a huge favourite during his stint on Corrie from 1983 to 2003. Curly famously married Raquel Wolstenhulme (played by Sarah Lancashire), although sadly their marriage turned out to be short lived.

Since his Coronation Street days Kevin has also enjoyed roles in Blue Murder, Doctors and Holby City.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is on twice over Christmas. First is It’s a Wonderful Mammy on Christmas Day and then Orange Is The New Mammy, which is expected to be on New Year’s Day.

Main image: Getty Images