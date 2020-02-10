There's shocking news ahead for Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown...

It looks like things are about to get even worse for Gemma and Chesney Brown in Coronation Street.

It’s been a traumatic few months for the new parents, firstly with Gemma going into labour in a cable car and then the arson attack on their house last month.

New mum Gemma (played by Dolly Rose-Campbell) and the quads were left trapped inside the house after someone pushed a burning rag through their letterbox.

Chesney (Sam Aston) arrived home to see flames inside the house, but thankfully helped his young family make a lucky escape from the blaze.

But it seems bad things really do come in threes as there’s more heartbreak in store for the family this week, as the duo receive some devastating news about one of the quadruplets.

There are problems ahead as the pair are desperate for cash but are struggling to balance work commitments at Frescho’s with the demands of family life.

In fact, it seems Gemma and Chesney’s Freshco commitments will clash with baby Aled’s important doctor’s appointment. But fans will have to say tuned to find out what the outcome is.

According to the official ITV website for Coronation Street, a trip to the hospital results in some life-changing news for the couple.

An audiologist confirms to the pair that baby Aled has profound hearing loss.

While Chesney tried his best to comfort Gemma, she appears utterly devastated.

What does this mean for baby Aled’s future? How will the couple cope?

The ITV soap has worked alongside Trafford Deaf Children’s Society and Great Ormond Street Hospital to develop the storyline.

It hopes to raise awareness on how a hearing diagnosis can affect the whole family as well as highlight the help available for people going through a similar thing.