Coronation Street lothario Steve McDonald to marry Tracy Barlow for a THIRD time?!

If in doubt, get married is Steve's motto!

Coronation Street lothario Steve McDonald will propose to Tracy Barlow for an amazing third time next week, it’s been revealed.

The couple only tied the knot for a second time in 2018, but their marriage is already hitting the rocks after Tracy (played by Kate Ford) enjoyed a one night-stand with Paula.

It looks like the couple could be heading for another divorce, but spoilers just released on the official Corrie website has revealed that Steve’s solution is to propose again!

Yep, if there’s one thing Steve knows how to do it’s to ask a lady for her hand in marriage!

Early pictures show Steve approach a worried looking Tracy in the Rovers. “In an attempt to rebuild their marriage, Steve gets down on one knee and asks Tracy to re-marry him,” teases the official website.

And there Steve is, back down on one knee, holding out a ring to a less than impressed looking Tracy. She’s seen folding her arms… does this mean she’ll knock Steve back and their marriage is truly over? Or will she fall for his questionable charms… again?!

Steve and Tracy got married for the first time in 2012. Steve’s long list of wives are Vicky Arden (1995-1997), Karen Phillips (2001-2003 and 2004-2006), Becky Granger (2009-2011), Michelle Connor (2015-17) and Tracy of course!

The unfortunate thing for actor Simon Gregson, who plays Steve, is that he’s not that keen on filming weddings! Talking about Steve’s last wedding to Tracy, he said: “Well this is his seventh wedding but only his fifth wife as he married Karen and Tracy twice. The irony is I hate filming weddings! It is a nightmare as they take days out on location and have a cast of thousands.”

Tune in to Coronation Street next week to find out if Tracy says yes.