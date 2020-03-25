Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon reveals she and her mum CRIED watching final scenes

Lucy Fallon left the cobbles earlier this year...

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has revealed that she shed tears watching her final scenes on the cobbles.

After five years playing Bethany Platt, Lucy decided to move on from the soap.

Earlier this month, the actress revealed the real reason why she’d decided to exit Coronation Street.

Recently, she admitted that she sat down and watched her final scenes on the soap alongside her mum.

Speaking to OK Magazine, Lucy said that she and boyfriend Tom had went along to her parents for a chippy tea. But they ended up staying to watch her exit scenes.

She added, “I really didn’t want to – I kept saying I was going to go home – but my mum forced me to stay. I like to watch things in my own time as I felt quite sad that if I was watching it with everyone then it meant it was definitely over.

“I’d had quite a lot of wine and I had a little cry. My mum was really crying!”

Explaining her mum’s emotional reaction, Lucy said, “I think [it’s] because she’s a Corrie fan and it’s a stable job. But she’s happy for me to do whatever. She’s not like, ‘You’re an idiot!’

“I’m not under any illusion that I’m going to get a job really quickly, but I’m not worried about it. It’s just scary going into the unknown.”

Lucy Fallon wouldn’t say no to a Coronation Street return…

She told OK, “I’d never say never because Bethany didn’t die. I didn’t leave because I didn’t enjoy it, I left because I felt like if I didn’t leave now and try to experience life I would never leave.

“That wouldn’t be a bad thing, but I didn’t want to get to ten years down the line and think, ‘I should have gone for a couple of years to experience other things.'”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.