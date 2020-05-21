This iconic Coronation Street star would love return one day

Lucy is keen to try some new parts first, though

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has revealed she is keen to make a return to the soap one day.

The stunning soap star, who played Bethany Platt on the cobbles from 2015, left the ITV soap back in March.

But it seems Lucy is already missing her old telly job, admitting she’d definitely come back if she was asked.

“I’m not under any illusion that I’m going to be working forever and all these parts are going to come to me, but I spoke to a few people and they gave me the confidence to try,” she told The Sun.

“I’m very conscious of the fact that I don’t want it to sound like I see going back to Corrie as a back-up – that’s absolutely not how it is.

“I absolutely love that show and I would do it a thousand times over and I obviously would 100% go back there in future if they will have me.”

Admitting she’s ready to take on new challenges in the showbiz world, Lucy added, “It’s just about me spreading my wings in a way and trying to live with no regrets. Corrie is the only part I’ve ever auditioned for and I was very lucky to get it, but I know that’s not always going to happen.”

Confessing that the coronavirus pandemic has meant her work offers have dried up a little, she said, “At the moment auditions are all being done remotely so I’ve done a few self-tapes, including one today, and I’ve read for a new comedy which is still in the pipeline, so I’m hoping something will work out!”

Lucy shared a sweet tribute to her Corrie character when she departed life in Weatherfield, posting a montage of Bethany’s best bits, beside a message saying, “The hardest goodbye. Thank you for the best 5 years of my life… and that’s all folks 🖤.”