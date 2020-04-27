The Coronation Street cast have made a video with comedy star Matt Lucas...

The brilliant cast of Coronation Street have joined comedy star Matt Lucas in a rendition of his hit NHS song Thank You Baked Potato in a bid to help the amazing health service staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

But while everyone put their vocal cords to use, there was one member of the cast who looked remarkably different to usual, and that’s Simon Gregson, who plays legendary Steve McDonald in the soap.

Instead of his usual brown locks, Simon has clearly got fed up of waiting for the barber shops to open thanks to lockdown and showed off his new shaved hair on the video.

Simon also delighted viewers by bringing his pet dog Cookie along for the singsong, the very same canine friend who plays his dog Rover in the soap.

Matt Lucas has been delighting fans with his brilliant Baked Potato song over recent weeks, and has been joined by famous faces for a singalong as he raises money for the NHS.

The song, written by Matt himself, is raising money for the FeedNHS campaign which he has set up with actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory, along with LEON restaurants to bring healthy means to those on the NHS frontline.

Singers Gary Barlow, Ronan Keating, Rick Astley and Brian May have all joined the comedian so far, and now the cast of Coronation Street have got in on the action.

Obviously a big Coronation Street fan, Matt Lucas was clearly starstruck as he was joined by a host of familiar Weatherfield faces including Jennie McAlpine, Colson Smith, Daniel Brocklebank, Patti Clare, Alexandra Mardell, Andy Whyment, Sally Ann Matthews and of course, Simon and his new hair.

But Simon wasn’t the only one who was sporting a new look… Alexandra Mardell had previously dyed her hair bright purple.

However, in this video the actress, who is better known to soap fans as Emma Brooker, is looking amazing with some electric blue locks instead.

Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo has also changed his look since lockdown began.

The actor, who plays Imran Habeeb, usually sorts a head of dark locks, but recently shared a picture of himself with a shaved head. Who will be next to give themselves a quarantine makeover?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.