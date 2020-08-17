Maria and Gary's wedding wasn't quite what fans were expecting...

Coronation Street fans have been left surprised by Maria Connor’s wedding to Gary Windass.

Viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on soapland’s first ever socially distanced wedding.

With strict restrictions in place for filming at Coronation Street thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, filming scenes like weddings are now trickier than ever.

With the bride and groom not allowed within two metres of one another, let alone being able to touch to exchange rings or kiss at the end of the service, socially distanced weddings are throwing huge new challenges at production teams.

But tonight Coronation Street managed to pull off Maria and Gary’s nuptials and the pair tied the knot… even when it looked like Gary might choose to be with Sarah Platt instead for a moment.

Fans have their say

While the cast and crew at Coronation Street have managed to deliver a seamless wedding under the circumstances, the scenes have left fans divided.

Some viewers were loving tonight’s drama and think Coronation Street did a brilliant job, but others weren’t sure and are desperate for filming to go back to normal as soon as possible…

While Gary was getting hitched to Maria, things weren’t going so well across the cobbles for Sarah and Adam.

As the pair tried to patch up their failing marriage, Adam knew that Sarah was still lying to him.

With Sarah refusing to go to the police and tell them everything about Gary, Adam refused to be second best to a murderer and told Sarah they were over.

But is this really the end for the pair?

Or with Gary off on honeymoon and out of the way, could they finally make things work once again?

Find out what happens next on Wednesday night – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.