The Coronation Street legend spoke to Lorraine about her character...

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman has opened up about Evelyn’s latest storyline.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the actress spoke to Lorraine Kelly about the future of her character.

Maureen has played Evelyn Plummer since 2018, after previously appearing in 2002 where she played the guest role of Lillian Spencer.

But she revealed that she likes the “old” Evelyn, after revealing the writers want to soften her character.

Maureen told Lorraine, “Well I think they have been trying to give Evelyn a whole new side for a while but I like the old her.

“I am not keen on the idea of softening her. I think it is a good balance to have someone who can speak her mind.”

She added, “When you watch the old episodes they talk at the speed of the typewriter, so bring a bit of that back.

“She is formidable and I think she should stay formidable.”

In addition, Maureen Lipman offered some insights into life on the Coronation Street set post-lockdown.

The soap resumed filming in June, but older cast members aren’t expected to return until Autumn.

Maureen revealed, “We are in separate groups, we don’t have a green room, we don’t have canteen but it has got to be done hasn’t it.”

She also added that she was “lucky” to be able to return to work following the coronavirus outbreak.

Maureen added, “There is an element now of people, particularly in my business… You used to be able to waitress when you weren’t working but now there’s nowhere to waitress.”

“So it is tough. I’m very aware that I’m incredibly lucky to have Coronation Street to look forward to September when the wrinklies get unrolled.”

Maureen also talked about her stint on Celebrity Gogglebox, which she is currently appearing in alongside Giles Brandreth.

Talking of watching the EastEnders Den and Angie Watts two hander episode that was shown on BBC One last night, Maureen said: “God, they were good those two.”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.