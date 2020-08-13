Coronation Street finally addresses THIS mystery of MISSING character

Fans have been wondering where Liz McDonald has got to...

Coronation Street has finally cleared up the mystery surrounding Liz McDonald’s absence after she vanished from our screens.

It was announced earlier this year that actress Beverley Callard would be leaving her role of legendary Liz after playing the character for 30 years.

But when Beverley’s departure was first announced, it was revealed that she would be filming big exit scenes in July as Liz leaves the cobbles.

However, plans changed when the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing filming to shut down back in March.

Now it seems Liz’s grand departure has been scrapped and Beverley will now bow out of the show in a more subtle way.

After the character hasn’t been seen on screen for weeks, last night (Wednesday 12th August) saw her mentioned for the first time in a while.

Liz’s absence explained…

Liz’s name came up as Steve was talking to Leanne about Oliver’s recent diagnosis with mitochondrial disease.

Talking of recent events, Steve admitted that he wanted “everything to go back to the way it was” and that the pressure of having to be normal was taking its toll.

Leanne then agreed: “I don’t suppose it helps that your mum is in Spain, either.”

To which Steve added: “I get why she had to get out of here, but it’s one less person to talk to, I suppose.”

According to metro.co.uk Liz’s move to Spain is now the characters exit storyline.

The website has reported that a source close to the show has revealed Beverley is now out of contract and so it is unlikely that we will see her back on our screens again.

Either way, Liz’s brilliant comedy timing, combined with her great drama, means she is a character that is certainly going to be missed.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.