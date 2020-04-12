You might recognise him!





Coronation Street is set to welcome a new cast member to the cobbles next week.

Actor Tom Roberts will be making an appearance on our screens, playing the role of Scott Emberton, who is thought to be ready to stir up trouble for Johnny Connor and appear in scenes with Liz McDonald.

But if the arrival of new face Scott leaves you wondering if you know him from somewhere, you most likely do.

Soap star Tom has already played various parts in Corrie and other soap land favourites.

Back in 2003 he portrayed the role of a doctor before returning three years later in 2006 to play Adam Barlow’s solicitor. He then made another comeback in 2009 as another doctor.

He also briefly popped up again as a health inspector for two episodes in 2010 and came back again in 2016.

Tom’s acting skills aren’t exclusive to Coronation Street, though.

He graced screens on Emmerdale to play four new characters – a cancer patient, a doctor to Zoe Tate and a dishy date of Louise Appleton.

A slightly more memorable role for fans of the Dales was DC Flanagan, whose stint on the soap lasted between 2013 and 2018.

Of course, he’s been in BBC One classic EastEnders too. Tom’s character was caught up in a stir in Albert Square when he played the role of Chris Wright.

Chris had plans to buy the Queen Victoria pub but was beaten to it by Alfie Moon who stole his identity and took the boozer for himself.

Let’s hope Corrie newbie Scott brings an epic storyline with him.

Sadly for fan of the long running drama, they won’t be seeing too much of Scott, as there’s currently only two episodes on per week.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, filming in the telly world has been forced to halt, meaning Coronation Street lovers are having to make do with far less than the six instalments a week they’re used to.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.