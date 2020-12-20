Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans might recognise Paul's new friend...

Coronation Street has seen Todd Grimshaw continuing his plan to split up Paul Foreman and Billy Mayhew with a new twist.

Friday night’s episode saw Todd going along to the helpline were Paul volunteers, pretending that he would also like to offer his time to help those in need.

However, Coronation Street fans know that this is all part of Todd’s plan to cause trouble between his ex Billy and his new man Paul.

Todd causes trouble

At the helpline, Paul could be heard giving his number to one of the young callers called Will, something that is forbidden for volunteers.

Little did Paul know, Todd had set him up and was later seen paying Will to manipulate Paul into meeting him, something which is again frowned upon.

But this isn’t the first time that the young actor has been seen on the small screen.

A familiar face

Fans might recognise actor, Ben Hackett, as the young lad who tries to steal a cake for his teenage sister in an advert for Mr Kipling.

And in a surprise soapy twist, the actress playing his sister in the advert was Niamh Blackshaw, who plays Juliet Quinn in Hollyoaks.

Ben has also appeared in the comedy drama Brassic with Michelle Keegan, playing the younger version of main character, Vinnie, played by Joe Gilgun.

Todd’s interference into Billy and Paul’s relationship is set to increase over the festive period as he ups his sabotage of the pair.

Soon his involvement at the helpline will leave Paul in big trouble, but will it be enough to drive a wedge between him and Billy?

