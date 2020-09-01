There's a blast from the past heading to Weatherfield...

Coronation Street favourite Nick Tilsley is about to get the shock of his life when he bumps into old flame, Natasha Blakeman at the hospital next week.

The unexpected reunion comes as Nick, Steve and Leanne race Oliver to hospital when he has another of his seizures.

The family are just getting ready for their holiday to Cornwall when Oliver’s seizure alarm goes off.

Fans will know that Leanne and Steve’s son has Mitochondrial Disease and the family are trying to make the most of what little time they have got left together.

But while Steve, Leanne and Nick are waiting for answers on Oliver’s condition next week, Nick is about to find himself face-to-face with his ex.

He bumps into Natasha in the hospital corridor while waiting with Steve.

After getting over the shock of seeing her Nick goes on to explain that he’s waiting for news on his stepson.

Natasha tells Nick that she is at the hospital for a dermatology appointment.

But is she telling the truth?

Long-time Coronation Street fans will remember that Natasha isn’t the most trustworthy of characters.

She left Weatherfield 10 years ago after falling pregnant with Nick’s baby before having a secret abortion.

However, when an oblivious Nick asked her to marry him, Natasha was caught trying to steal Fiz’s baby scan pictures to pass off as her own.

In the end the truth was revealed and Natasha left the Street in the back of a taxi.

But what could have brought her back?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV guide for full listings.