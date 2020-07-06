There was something in tonight's Coronation Street that caught the attention of soap fans across the country...

Nick Tilsley’s hair left Coronation Street fans baffled tonight as he managed to have a hair cut and grow a beard in a matter of minutes.

Tonight’s Coronation Street opened with Leanne Battersby dashing over the cobbles at the crack of dawn in her dressing gown, desperate to see her son, Oliver.

Oliver was staying with dad Steve McDonald, but after his recent diagnosis with mitochondrial disease, Leanne had understandably decided she wanted to spend as much time with him as possible.

However, it wasn’t grieving Leanne’s pyjamas that got everyone talking… it was Nick’s hair!

Nick’s mysterious new look…

Nick was seen racing after Leanne, also in his dressing gown, desperate to stop her waking the whole street considering it was only 5.30am.

But instead of looking like he had just rolled out of bed, Nick was clean shaven with his hair looking longer than usual.

But fast forward to the next scene, and he was seen upon and dressed for work just a few hours later.

However, Nick had managed to grow a beard in the short time, and had mysteriously managed to get himself a hair cut.

Clearly the continuity error had occurred after a break in filming at the ITV studios thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop fans pointing out the blunder…

As fans talked about Nick’s new hair, Leanne was seen being pushed to the brink as she understandably struggled to get her head around what was happening with Oliver.

The shattered mum refused to accept any help from Dr Gaddas when she suggested counselling, and Leanne later took her grief out on sister Toyah (Georgia Taylor).

Leanne lashes out…

The pair clashed when Leanne verbally hit out at Toyah, who has been desperate to be a mum for years, telling her that she should be glad that she can’t have kids because of the heartache they bring.

But as Leanne continues to push everyone around her away, will she manage to finally accept the support she so desperately needs?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.