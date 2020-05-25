Fans couldn't believe their eyes as former Coronation Street star Paula Lane revealed a new look...

Former Coronation Street favourite Paula Lane has enjoyed watching the BBC Three drama Normal People so much that she has styled her hair to look just like Marianne Sheridan.

The actress, who soap fans will remember as Weatherfield’s Kylie Platt, has wowed fans on social media after sharing a picture with her hair styled in the same way as Normal People’s Marianne, complete with a perfect fringe.

In fact, the former Coronation Street favourite looked so like actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, that fans were quick to point out that she was the spitting image of her on-screen idol.

Paula’s former Coronation Street co-star Catherine Tyldesley commented: “You’re the image of her! Beautiful!”.

While a fan commented: “Your hair is very Marianne”, while another said: “I have done exactly the same thing with my hair!”.

Paula admitted that she had loved watching the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s book Normal People so much that she decided to give herself a Marianne makeover in honour of the show.

The mum of two also admitted that she was in mourning for the show – like the rest of the nation – after she had finished watching the last episode on screen.

Normal People has taken the world by storm after hitting our screens in April, and with lockdown giving people more time on their hands, fans have been binge-watching the series on iPlayer.

In fact the show has been such a massive hit that a record number of people have been streaming the BBC Three series from iPlayer, and now there is talk of bringing the channel back to our TVs after previously being made available online-only.

Fans of Normal People will know that Daisy Edgar-Jones’ character, Marianne, is infamous for her stylish fringe – with her hairstyle quickly becoming the most popular look of 2020 so far.

