Coronation Street has received hundreds of complaints via television watchdog Ofcom following a sickening twist in Geoff Metcalfe and Yasmeen Nazir’s domestic abuse storyline.

Last week on the cobbles, Geoff, who is played by Ian Bartholomew, killed Yasmeen’s beloved pet chicken Charlotte, before tricking her into eating it.

When Geoff revealed his cruel atrocity to Yasmeen, who is played by Shelley King, she ran into the garden and began sobbing.

Geoff’s evil plan began when Yasmeen served him up a dinner without any meat, leaving him furious.

After claiming she couldn’t afford any, Yasmeen was told to stay upstairs by Geoff, who sneaked into the garden and approached Charlotte the chicken.

The pair were later seen tucking into a roast chicken supper, and with Yasmeen blissfully unaware that she was eating her own pet, Geoff taunted, “I thought she might be a bit dry being an older bird,” before raising a toast to Charlotte while the realisation of the horror dawned on Yasmeen.

Following the hard to watch plot, Ofcom took in 359 complaints from disturbed Coronation Street viewers.

An Ofcom spokesperson said, “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

While hundreds made an official complaint, hordes more took to social media to express their disgust.

‘It’s not just the fact that Geoff has killed Charlotte the chicken. It’s the fact that Geoff has killed Charlotte to punish Yasmeen. And now he’s serving her up for dinner. What a disgusting individual #Corrie,’ one wrote.

Another pointed out just how well the soap is managing to portray the abuse story, penning, ‘Mental, sexual and physical abuse is horrendous and I think @itvcorrie are doing incredibly well with capturing the disturbing violence. The fact that Geoff killed his partner’s pet chicken, cooked it and made her eat it is exactly what an abuser would do.’

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.