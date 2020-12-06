After years of drinking, Peter's told to face the fact he is on borrowed time...

Coronation Street will see Peter Barlow face the terrifying reality that he is dying in a huge storyline over Christmas and New Year.

The heartbreaking twist for Peter comes after he recently discovered partner Carla Connor (Alison King) cheated on him.

Viewers will know that Carla slept Peter’s nephew, Adam Barlow, however Carla lied and said she slept with a random man from a hotel.

While Adam and Carla are both desperate to keep their night of passion a secret, secrets like this have a habit of being revealed on the cobbles.

Peter falls off the wagon

Next week sees Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary kick off in style as Daniel discovers Adam and Carla’s secret and soon things start to unravel.

By the end of next week Peter will be seen defiantly taking a swig of whisky as Carla tries to talk to him about her infidelity.

But viewers will already know that Peter’s battle with alcohol have left his health in a bad way, and that just one more drink could kill him.

Peter’s hospital dash

By the end of this year Peter will find himself in a seriously bad way.

Daniel is shocked to find him in Victoria Garden, clutching his stomach and vomiting.

But his greatest shock comes when he sees Peter’s clothes are also covered in blood.

As Peter slumps to the ground, Daniel calls for an ambulance and Peter is rushed to hospital to get help.

But doctors haven’t got good news for Ken’s son.

Peter’s grave reality

Although doctors to stop the bleeding, they admit that Peter could be suffering from liver failure.

Daniel’s shocked, but Peter makes him promise not to tell Ken because he doesn’t want him to see him in this state.

But Adam ignores Daniel’s advice and tells Ken what has happened, and Ken wastes to time getting to the hospital.

Ken is shocked by the gravity of the situation, and a depressed Peter tells him that after years of abusing his body it’s time to realise he’s dying.

Ken is devastated, but things take another shock turn when Peter discharges himself from the hospital.

Carla spots him and verbally lashes out over his disappearing act, oblivious to the fact Peter has been in hospital.

When Peter admits he has liver failure, Carla is horrified and begs him to let her look after him.

But is it too late for the pair?

Coronation Street will air these scenes from Monday 28th December on ITV.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.