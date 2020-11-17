Coronation Street spoilers heading to our screens next week...

Coronation Street sees Leanne and Steve facing their worst possible nightmare next week as they say a heartbreaking goodbye to their son, Oliver.

Also, Geoff is hiding something and Johnny gets arrested.

Here is a round up of the five biggest stories in next week’s Coronation Street…

1. Oliver’s final moments

Leanne tells Imran that with Steve against her idea of an appeal, she is going to sue the hospital for negligence instead.

But Imran breaks the news that he and Elliot are no longer prepared to represent her, leaving Leanne shattered.

Leanne decides to try and find another lawyer, but she’s fuming when no one will take on her case.

Leanne verbally lashes out at Toyah when her sister explains that Imran’s decision wasn’t an easy one to make.

Over at the hospital, Oliver suddenly arrests and Steve begs Leanne to let their son die with the dignity he deserves.

Leanne makes the hardest decision of her life and agrees to drop her appeal and let Oliver go.

She heads home to get his favourite pyjamas, stalling going back to the hospital as she tries to delay the inevitable.

Back at the hospital, Steve and Leanne sit by their son’s bedside singing to him as Tracy and Nick watch from outside the room.

Steve and Leanne sit with Oliver as he peacefully slips away.

When the singing stops, Tracy and Nick know that Oliver has died.

Later an utterly heartbroken Leanne heads home and sobs on Oliver’s bed.

2. Geoff’s big secret

Tim tells Geoff that he has decided to stand as a witness for the defence in Yasmeen’s court case.

Geoff is horrified that his own son will be testifying against him.

Later Alya sees Geoff acting suspiciously as he arrives home with an overnight bag.

She tells Tim what she saw, and when Geoff heads out, they search is house for clues.

But before they find much, Geoff returns and catches them red handed.

Soon Geoff’s secret is revealed, but what has he been hiding?

3. Johnny gets arrested

Johnny’s past comes back to haunt him again when Margaret, the mother of the security guard he hurt years ago, comes to visit.

Johnny tries to clear his conscience by admitting to Margret that he is responsible for her son’s death.

Margaret is stunned by Johnny’s revelation, but will she go to the police with this new information?

Jenny begs Margaret not to send Johnny to jail as he has MS.

But Jenny’s words have little impact, and soon the police arrive at the Rovers to arrest Johnny for his past crimes.

4. Daisy arrives

While Johnny’s drama with Margaret is going on, Jenny’s step-daughter, Daisy, arrives.

Johnny is determined to make Jenny see he is likely to go to prison, so tells Daisy all about his dark past.

While Jenny squirms, Daisy secretly enjoys her discomfort.

5. Ray picks his next target

Continuing his bid to buy up the street, Ray sets his sights on Number 6.

Ray corners Geoff at Speed Daal and offers to buy his house.

Geoff decides to sell and tells Alya he is moving to Cyprus. But will he really leave?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.