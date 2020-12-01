'The last thing we wanted was to be spaced apart…'



Coronation Street star Sair Khan, who plays Alya Nazir, has revealed that the soap relaxed the two metre social distancing rule in order to film a dramatic stunt for the climax of the Geoff and Yasmeen domestic abuse storyline.

In the soap’s 60th anniversary week, beginning on 7th December, Yasmeen’s trial for stabbing Geoff in self defence will draw to a close, and the abused pensioner will learn if she’s to walk free from prison or spend years behind bars.

Back on the cobbles, meanwhile, Geoff’s twisted behaviour shows no signs of letting up.

He attacks Alya and leaves her unconscious when she catches him trying to rob money from Speed Daal.

Alya eventually comes round, only to discover Geoff has set fire to number six.

The duo escape the fire by getting out through the loft, but a dramatic rooftop standoff then ensues.

Filming the stunt

Explaining how the soap filmed the spectacular stunt, Khan tells us: “If it was up to me, I’d have been up on the real roof of number six, but we had a purpose-built stunt roof on the ground and a green screen behind, and stunt people in harnesses on the real roof. And then we cut between those images.

“For viewers, everything happens in quick succession, but for us as actors, it was over a week of filming, so it was really important to keep up that intensity and make things look as real as possible.

“I came away with a few bruises, and there’s a part where Alya hits Geoff with something, and I caught my chin on the roof.

Relaxing the rules

She adds: “In order to do the stunt properly, we relaxed the two metre rule – this is the only time we’ve done that – so we had to self-isolate beforehand and be regularly tested.

“The last thing we wanted as we brought the storyline to a close was to be spaced apart – it wouldn’t have done it justice.”

The rooftop showdown is one of three big plots promised for the diamond celebrations; the other two being the residents’ battle to stop ruthless Ray Crosby’s redevelopment plans, and Peter Barlow’s growing paranoia over partner Carla Connor’s fling.

Carla’s secret revealed?

Carla recently admitted to Peter that she’d cheated on him, but claimed her mystery man was a random businessman when, in fact, it was his nephew Adam.

When Daniel learns the truth, then finds himself being wrongly accused by Peter, viewers will be left wondering whether the single dad will blow Carla and Adam’s secret.

Teases Alison King, who plays Carla: “She and Adam both have a lot to lose so she has no reason to think that the truth will come out.

“But Carla’s secrets have a habit of coming out when she least expects them to…”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.