BIG news for Coronation Street fans as soap returns to 6 episodes a week

It's all change at Coronation Street...

There’s good news for Coronation Street fans because the soap will be resuming its usual 6 episodes a week schedule very soon.

They say good things come to those who wait, and soap fans have certainly been waiting patiently over the last few months as scheduling for their favourite shows was thrown into chaos thanks to the country going into lockdown.

But the wait is finally over, and on Monday 14th September, Coronation Street will return to airing its traditional six episodes a week.

Like before lockdown, there will be a double episode on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

With the 60th anniversary of Coronation Street in December, the return of six episodes a week couldn’t have come at a more fitting time.

As the soap gears up for the birthday celebrations, residents of Weatherfield will be caught up in some huge storylines this autumn.

Not only will Shona and David be seen fighting to put their marriage back together, but a huge feud is set to erupt between the women in Kevin’s life – Abi and Debbie.

Also, Daniel is in a spin about his growing connection to sex worker, Nicky, while Peter’s involvement with Abi brings drama to his own relationship with Carla.

Coronation Street fans will already know that Natasha Blakeman is returning to the cobbles to bring drama for Nick, but this blast from the past couldn’t have come at a worse time.

While confronted with his ex, Nick is also fighting to support Leanne as she battles to do everything she can for her poorly son, Oliver.

Natasha isn’t the only familiar face returning to the cobbles, because Todd Grimshaw is also set to cause chaos for Eileen, Paul and Billy.

Speaking of the soap’s return to six episodes, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “The amount of work that has gone into keeping Coronation Street on the air, and getting it back to six episodes a week, has been staggering.

“I am so proud of the tireless efforts of everyone behind the scenes and onscreen. We have been energised and motivated by the nearly 60 years of heritage behind the show, and the massively important place it still holds in the Nation’s hearts.

“Throughout lockdown and beyond, the regular instalments of Britain’s best-loved soap have taken on even greater significance, giving viewers a beacon of familiarity and normality amid the craziest of times.

“It is often said that our characters are like members of the viewers’ extended families. And at a time when many people couldn’t see their loved ones in real life, their fictional friends on the cobbles became even more essential, as the audience escaped in half-hour bursts into the wonderful world of Weatherfield.”

Until Monday 14th September Coronation Street will air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV guide for full listings.