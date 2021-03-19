Coronation Street bosses spill the beans on how they filmed Tyrone and Alina kissing while sticking to social distancing rules.

Coronation Street has aired a shock kiss between Tyrone Dobbs and Alina Pop… but fans may be wondering how they filmed the moment while keeping two metres apart.

Coronation Street insiders have revealed that the secret behind filming was using ‘kissing doubles’.

Fans were left shocked when the pair shared a forbidden kiss on the bench at Victoria Gardens tonight.

Camera magic

But with actors now having to stay two metres apart, Coronation Street brought in a real life couple to film the scene.

So while we might have watched Alina and Tyrone kiss, actors Alan Halsall and Ruxandra Porojnicu weren’t seated on the bench together.

The two actors were shot having the conversation separately which was later edited together to give the illusion they were next to each other.

Kissing doubles

A Coronation Street insider revealed: “To make sure the actors had the correct eye line the design department taped a pair of sunglasses onto a telescopic radio aerial so the on-screen lovers could give the impression of looking into each other’s eyes.”

Real life couple, Alex and Hannah, were then called in to kiss for real as the camera pulled back to see the couple in a clinch on the bench.”

Coronation Street extra Alex Mulvaney, who stood in as Tyrone for the kiss, said: “My agent said that Coronation Street needed extras who were in a support bubble and they knew Hannah had dark hair like Alina’s.

“Hannah was nervous at first, but she is a big Coronation Street fan.”

Creating chemistry

Producer Iain MacLeod added: “For the most part, our brilliant writers, cast and crew have cleverly worked around the inability of our characters to get within two metres of each other.

“But it just felt wrong to tell a story of an illicit liaison, where someone betrays their partner based on lust and sexual attraction, only for us not to see any of the chemistry and closeness, hence the smoke and mirrors here!”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.