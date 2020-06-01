Andy Whyment has opened up about going back to filming at Coronation Street next week...

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment has revealed that life on the soap’s set will be very different from now on.

The Salford born actor, who is best known for portraying the role of Kirk Sutherland on the ITV soap, chatted to Lorraine Kelly on today’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, telling her all about the strict new filming rules.

Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and various other well-loved soaps were forced to halt filming back in March when the UK went into lockdown, amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Now, TV production has been given the green light to resume filming on the condition that tight precautions and social distancing measures are in place in order to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Admitting that things will be rather different at work, Andy told Lorraine: “We’re going to be going back on the 9th June… fantastic news.

“We’ve had 10 weeks off now… It’s great news for everyone because I think everyone at first was a bit worried that we might have to go off air but thankfully we can go back and we can get back to filming again.”

Admitting that he won’t be able to come into close contact with his on-screen wife, played by Lisa George, Andy said, “There’s definitely going to be no kissing scenes but it’s going to be kind of weird because if Kirk’s walking down the street with Beth.

“Usually we’d link each other’s arms or hold hands but there’s going to be none of that now so it’s going to be different.

“We have to have an induction before we go back filming, just to see what the new system’s going to be like. I think there’s a one way system and each director’s going to just stay in one studio and stuff like that.

“It’s going to take some getting used to but I’m sure once we get back filming we will soon get used to it and we just want to get back.”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.