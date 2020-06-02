Coronation Street star explains why THIS character turns on evil Geoff

Geoff's daughter-in-law has had enough....

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has revealed why her character, Sally Metcalfe, turns on evil father in law, Geoff.

For weeks, evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has been abusing wife Yasmeen (Shelley King) in a sickening coercive control storyline.

But his daughter-in-law Sally is about to turn against him, after tomorrow night’s episode of Coronation Street sees her discover Geoff’s been hiring prostitutes.

So far Yasmeen has only had Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) as a support network, but Sally will be joining them soon.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, Sally revealed why her character’s opinion of Geoff changes.

“I think it’s when Alya came into the hospital and Sally could hear Alya saying things like, ‘You bullied my Gran for years’, and then the detective was asking Geoff all these questions about [how] he’d done this before previously.

“All these little things are making Sally realise Geoff is not what he seems. I think the thing that really shocks Sally is [him hiring prostitutes].”

She adds, “Also, Sally’s been in prison herself for something she didn’t do, there’s no way she’s going to let Yasmeen go down for something she didn’t do.”

Yasmeen is currently in hot water, after being charged for attempted murder.

She had attacked Geoff in self defence, with her evil husband telling the police he’d experienced violence at the hands of a woman before.

Meanwhile, another Coronation street favourite, Andy Whyment, spoke out yesterday about the new strict on-set rules due to lockdown.

The Coronation Street cast are back on set as of next week, but Andy admitted to Lorraine Kelly yesterday that there will be some big changes.

He revealed, “We’ve had 10 weeks off now… It’s great news for everyone because I think everyone at first was a bit worried that we might have to go off air but thankfully we can go back and we can get back to filming again.”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.