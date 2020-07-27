Fans go wild as THIS Coronation Street favourite reveals hot new look

Samia Longchambon has revealed a new look, and her fans and co-stars have given their verdict...

Coronation Street favourite Samia Longchambon has wowed fans with a new look after making her first trip to the hairdresser after lockdown.

Like the rest of the nation, Samia has spent the last four months waiting for the salons to reopen.

But instead of just getting a quick trim, Samia has gone for a restyle – and she looks amazing.

The actress, who has played Coronation Street’s Maria Connor since 2000, showed off her shorter hair on Instagram recently, and fans can’t get enough of her new look.

As Samia admitted that her new shorter and darker hair was making her do double takes as she passed mirrors, fans were quick to tell her how lovely she looked.

But it wasn’t just Coronation Street viewers who were loving Samia’s new hair.

Her cobbles co-stars also commented. Sally Carman, who plays Weatherfield’s Abi Franklin told Samia she looked “lovely”, while Alexandra Mardell who plays Emma Brooker commented: “Gorj”.

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow told Samia, “OMG I love it!”

Former cobbles stars Catherine Tyldesley (Eva Price) and Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker) also messaged the actress telling her how much they loved the new look.

Coronation Street is back filming now, and so it won’t be long before Samia’s look makes its debut on screen.

However, how her hair is looking will be the last of the actress’s worries with the storylines she has got coming up.

As the truth about Gary Windass (Mikey North) killing Rick Neelan last year threatens to be exposed, how will Maria cope when she discovers her boyfriend is a killer?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.