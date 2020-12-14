All the action kicks off this week in Coronation Street...

Coronation Street killer Gary Windass could be spending Christmas in a prison cell after the police start digging in the woods for Rick Neelan’s body.

This week’s Coronation Street will see the walls closing in on Gary (Mikey North) when the police start searching Beacon Woods.

Viewers will know that it was Sarah Platt who called Crimestoppers and told them where the loan shark’s body was buried… also revealing it was Gary who murdered him.

By the end of this week Gary will be panicking that his killer secret is about to be unearthed, and he confronts Sarah about shopping him to the police.

While Sarah denies any involvement, Gary’s wife, Maria, starts to get suspicious when she hears about Rick’s watch from Bernie.

When Bernie lets slip that Gary was desperate to get his hands on the watch that she found in the woods, Maria is instantly sure that her husband is hiding something.

Soon Maria confronts Gary about Rick’s watch but, of course, he denies all knowledge.

The walls close in on Gary

However, by Wednesday 23rd December the police are taking Gary in for questioning regarding Rick’s disappearance.

Sarah is fuming when Craig reveals the police had to let Gary go because there wasn’t enough evidence… and she soon goes to confront her ex about his wrongdoings.

However, as they discuss Rick’s death, Maria walks in and overhears everything… and immediately quizzes Gary about why Sarah thinks he killed Rick.

When Gary fails to give a decent enough excuse, Maria throws him out.

But his troubles are only just beginning when Rick’s daughter, Kelly, arrives, demanding information on her dad’s whereabouts.

With his crimes catching up with him, will Gary manage to cover his tracks?

Or will he be spending his Christmas at Her Majesty’s pleasure?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full Christmas listings.